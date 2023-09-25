Chen to research kidney disease treatment

Ying (Maggie) Chen, MD, PhD, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Nephrology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a match grant of $30,000 from the Center for Drug Discovery at Washington University. The grant will help fund proof of concept and related research directed toward targeting a novel receptor to treat uromodulin-associated chronic kidney disease.

A major focus of Chen’s lab is to investigate the molecular pathogenesis of organelle stress-mediated kidney diseases, discover endoplasmic reticulum stress biomarkers, and develop highly targeted therapies by employing high-throughput drug screening.