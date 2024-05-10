MEDIA ADVISORY: WashU Commencement is 9 a.m. Monday, May 13

WHAT: Washington University’s 163rd Commencement ceremony

The university will confer academic degrees on approximately 3,400 undergraduate, graduate and professional students in the Class of 2024.

The universitywide ceremony will be followed by an all-school Commencement festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will feature local food and beverages, games, photo opportunities and live entertainment stretching from Mudd Field on the western edge of the Danforth Campus to Tisch Park on the east end.

COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER: Jennifer Coolidge, an award-winning actor known for her numerous iconic roles in film and on television, will deliver the Commencement address and receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree. Four others will also receive honorary degrees.

WHERE: Francis Olympic Field, at Forsyth Boulevard and Olympian Way, near Big Bend Boulevard

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2024

MEDIA CREDENTIALS AND PARKING: Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in front of Blewett Hall, 6500 Forsyth Blvd. From Forsyth Boulevard, turn south onto Wallace Circle drive; media parking is on the surface lot immediately on the right.

To access the lot and to pick up a WashU-issued media credential to cover the universitywide Commencement ceremony, media must show a press credential from one of the news organizations that were sent this advisory.

Media must wear a WashU-issued media credential to access Francis Olympic Field. If you don’t pick up your media credential when parking in the reserved lot, please make arrangements with a university media relations team member to get it near the gate entrance. See contact information below.

LIVE TV BROADCASTS: TV stations that would like to shoot live from near Francis Olympic Field must make arrangements with Liam Otten beforehand to get parking instructions. Liam’s number is 314-874-6331. PLEASE NOTE: The closest parking is the Blewett Hall lot, which is across Forsyth from the field.

MEDIA RESERVED SEATING: News organizations sending a reporter to Commencement should call Sue McGinn at 314-603-6008 by 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, to make arrangements for a reserved seat.

A mult box will be available near the stage. The reserved media seats are on the eastern side of Francis Olympic Field, closest to the main gate.

MEDIA ASSISTANCE the morning of Commencement, call Sue McGinn at 314-603-6008 or Neil Schoenherr at 314-239-9734.

A live stream of the Commencement ceremony will be available on the Commencement website.