Student Life wins top media awards

Student Life, Washington University in St. Louis’ independent student newspaper, won 22 individual awards at the Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) Conference, held April 6 in Kansas City, Mo.

First-place winners included Reilly Brady, Olivia Lee, Aliana Mediratta, Sanchali Pothuru, Clara Richards and Amanda Young in categories from news and video stories to sports and music.

Other winning journalists are Hussein Amuri, Nina Giraldo, Max Goldstein, Tuesday Hadden, Dion Hines, Avi Holzman, Nina Laser, Carlos Mendoza, Via Poolos, Anaelda Ramos, Elle Su, Lily Taylor and Lore Wang.

Student LIfe also won first place in the “Sweepstakes” ranking for accumulating the most points across MCMA’s 25 individual categories.