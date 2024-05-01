University Libraries awards NEXT travel grants

The Newman Exploration Center at Olin Library showcases Washington University’s global reach. (Photo: Washington University)

Washington University Libraries has awarded eight members of the campus community a Newman Exploration Travel Fund Award.

The NEXT Award program supports WashU students, faculty and staff who wish to explore the globe while pursuing both personal and professional goals. Winners include Stan Braude, a professor of practice in biology in Arts & Sciences, who will travel to the United Kingdom to trace the journey of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted; and Tyler Cargill, a PhD candidate in energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, who will travel to Tanzania and Kenya to explore the historical production and reconceptualization of textiles.

