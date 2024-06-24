Anderson honored with Gloria White Award

Chris Anderson, grounds manager and horticulturalist at Washington University in St. Louis, has contributed to the university landscape for the last 10 years.

“When one looks around campus and gazes at our breathtaking landscape, that’s the work of Chris behind the scenes,” said Mary Ann Dill, a project manager in Facilities Planning & Management. “The work done by Chris absolutely makes us all thrive in this environment. If you need proof, just walk outside and take a look.”

Anderson was selected as the 2024 recipient of the Gloria W. White Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes a staff member who goes above and beyond their daily work to make an impact on the university. The award was established in 1998 in honor of White, a campus leader for close to 35 years until her passing in 2003.

A certified arborist, Anderson brings 38 years of experience in horticulture and landscaping to his work. As part of this work, he has fostered a partnership with the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences and its students.

“One of the most satisfying aspects of my job is witnessing the amazing collaboration between our landscape contractor, the biology department, the campus community and the students, which has resulted in propelling our landscapes to an incredible level,” Anderson said.

Anderson received an engraved glass award and $1,000 in recognition of his accomplishment.

“WashU is an amazing place to work because there is real purpose in what we do here,” Anderson said. “When you are passionate about what you do and with the people involved, everything else just falls into place.”

In addition, other university staff members received awards at the 2024 recognition gala, held May 28 at 18Rails in City Foundry.

Washington University Police Department Officers Greg Casem (left) and Jesse Siefert work with comfort dogs Brookie and Bear in 2023. (Photo: Sherry Haines/Washington University)

Washington University Police Department Officers Greg Casem and Jesse Siefert, two handlers of WUPD’s comfort dogs, received the Community Impact Award.

Renee Parks, senior research manager at the Prevention Research Center at the Brown School, received the Emerging Leader Award. John Henderson, senior manager of the benefits service center in the Office of Human Resources, received the University Operations Award, which recognizes a Central Fiscal Unit employee who provides exceptional customer service to employees, students and community members.

A universitywide selection committee selected the honorees based on their contributions to advancing WashU’s mission of education, research and patient care. Various employees also were recognized for their contributions in the Danforth Campus schools and at the School of Medicine.



