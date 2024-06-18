Bose named Fulbright Scholar

Arpita Bose, an associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar for 2024-25. The award, granted by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Program, will allow her to spend three months continuing her bacterial research at the University of Mons in Belgium.
Bose will study a class of purple “phototrophic” bacteria that can harvest light for energy. She’s interested in harnessing the microbes for green technologies, including the production of bioplastics from biological compounds found in wastewater.
