Eleven alumni earn Fulbright awards

Eleven recent alumni of Washington University in St. Louis earned Fulbright awards to travel abroad to teach English or to conduct research in the 2024-25 academic year. The program recognizes talented leaders and scholars who are committed to promoting global collaboration and understanding.

This year’s honorees are:

Tiffany Chen, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the McKelvey School of Engineering. Chen earned an award to teach English in Taiwan.

Ashlee Chung, who graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s in political science and in East Asian studies from Arts & Sciences. Chung earned an award to teach English in South Korea;

Isabel Huesa, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s in anthropology: global health and environment from Arts & Sciences. Huesa earned a Fulbright-Nehru Open Study award to conduct public health research in India;

Ella Jones, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s in architecture from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts and a bachelor’s in East Asian languages and cultures from Arts & Sciences. Jones earned an award to teach English in Taiwan;

Spencer Kates, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s in global studies from Arts & Sciences. Kates also earned an award to teach English in Taiwan;

Jack Manting, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s in global studies and in East Asian languages and cultures from Arts & Sciences. Manting earned an award to teach English in Taiwan;

Alejandro Ramirez, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s in Latin American studies from Arts & Sciences. Ramirez earned an award to conduct anthropology research in Brazil;

Corbin Tinnon, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s in physics from Arts & Sciences and in computer science and math from Arts & Sciences and McKelvey Engineering. Tinnon earned an award to teach English in South Korea;

Angela Walsh, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s in anthropology from Arts & Sciences. Walsh earned an award to teach English in Taiwan;

Emily Woodruff, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s in global studies from Arts & Sciences. Woodruff earned an award to pursue a master’s degree at Queen’s University Belfast, in Northern Ireland, in global security and borders; and

Aditya Yelamali, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s in biology and in anthropology: global health and environment from Arts & Sciences. Yelamali earned a Fulbright-Nehru award to conduct anthropology research in India.

Two additional students earned Fulbright awards but declined them. Five other students were chosen as alternates for Fulbright awards.

Created in 1946, the Fulbright Program has granted more than 400,000 awards to students, scholars and professionals of diverse fields. Over 2,200 U.S. students and 900 U.S. university faculty receive Fulbright awards annually to travel abroad and to advance international collaboration.