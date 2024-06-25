THE RECORD

High school teachers join WashU faculty in the lab

Eight teachers from high schools across the St. Louis region have been selected to work with Washington University in St. Louis faculty members for the Summer 2024 Teacher Researcher Partnership Program. 

The Teacher Research Partnership program helps teachers develop STEM lessons aligned with national education standards. In 2021, Kirkwood educator Brittany Daugs (right) conducted research in the chemistry lab of Bryce Sadtler in Arts & Sciences. (Photo courtesy of the Institute for School Partnership)

Administered in collaboration with the university’s Institute for School Partnership (ISP), the program provides high school teachers the opportunity to engage in hands-on research and to develop engaging and challenging lessons that they can bring back to their classrooms.

This year’s cohort represents Clayton High School; John Burroughs School; Kirkwood High School; Lafayette High School; Maplewood Richmond Heights High School; Oakville High School; St. Charles High School; and Villa Duchesne. 

To read more about the Teacher Researcher Partnership Program, visit the ISP website.

