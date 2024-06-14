THE RECORD

Lucey receives sleep science award 

Lucey

Brendan P. Lucey, MD, a professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded the 2024 Sleep Science Award from the American Academy of Neurology in recognition of his distinguished contributions to the neurology and neuroscience of sleep.  

Lucey, who is the chief of the sleep medicine section, focuses on studying the potential of sleep interventions to prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. He investigates how sleep affects different markers of Alzheimer’s disease in the brain, and whether changes to sleep patterns may predict or reflect the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. 

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking shares latest update

Staff leadership program applications due May 31

Peace Park planting May 18

Notables

Lucey receives sleep science award 

DiPersio receives innovation award

WashU among top 100 granted patents in U.S.

Obituaries

Stan H. Braude, professor of practice in Arts & Sciences, 62

Liz Colletta, longtime accounting employee, 55

Eduardo Slatopolsky, professor emeritus of medicine, 89

Research Wire

Understanding role of T cells in Alzheimer’s disease is aim of new grant 

Artificial intelligence tool may enhance usability of medical images

WashU receives grant to address economic mobility of Black youth

The View From Here

05.31.24

05.15.24

05.06.24

Washington People

Sadie Williams Clayton

Caitlyn Collins

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20