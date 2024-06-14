Lucey receives sleep science award 

Lucey

Brendan P. Lucey, MD, a professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded the 2024 Sleep Science Award from the American Academy of Neurology in recognition of his distinguished contributions to the neurology and neuroscience of sleep.

Lucey, who is the chief of the sleep medicine section, focuses on studying the potential of sleep interventions to prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. He investigates how sleep affects different markers of Alzheimer’s disease in the brain, and whether changes to sleep patterns may predict or reflect the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.