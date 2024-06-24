Medical students honor teachers, mentors

Makeba Williams, MD (left), an associate professor and the vice chair of professional development and wellness in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, accepts the Humanism in Medicine award from medical student Isabella Gomes. (Photo: Tim Parker/School of Medicine)

Medical students at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis recently honored faculty and residents with Distinguished Service and Teaching Awards (DSTAs) for the 2023-24 academic year.

Initiated by students and implemented with support from the Office of Medical Student Education, the DSTAs provide a way for students to express their appreciation for the efforts, dedication and patience of their educators.

Since fall 2019, the medical education representatives from Medical Student Government (MSG), with support from MSG, the Office of Medical Student Education and the Academy of Educators, have worked to redesign and update the DSTAs. This year’s awards reflect the co-existence of the Gateway and Legacy curriculums, and also celebrate faculty who exemplify the values within Washington University’s mission statement.

