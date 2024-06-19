The View From Here 06.19.24

June 19, 2024 SHARE WashU alumni and guests celebrating their 50th reunion attend the annual Chancellor’s Luncheon May 11 in Knight Hall. Chancellor Andrew D. Martin shared a university update and offered a toast to all reunion celebrants at the event. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University) Participants at the Chancellor’s Luncheon dance to live music. The event was held May 11 in Knight Hall. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University) Renee Racette, a WashU Chess Team member and director of strategic projects in the provost’s office, competes in the St. Louis Corporate Chess League championship May 16 at the Chase Park Plaza. The team won first place. The Corporate Chess League, established in 2017, gives St. Louis professionals an opportunity to compete against one another. (Photo courtesy of the WashU Chess Team) The John B. Ervin Scholars Program hosted a dinner May 13 in Risa Commons to celebrate scholars who were graduating. The program offers students full and partial tuition stipends. Today, more than 900 John B. Ervin Scholars have graduated from WashU. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/Washington University) Graduates of the John B. Ervin Scholars Program write notes during the Commencement dinner May 13 in Risa Commons. The Ervin Scholars Program helps students develop valuable skills such as leadership and community service. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/Washington University) Kelly Schmidt, associate director of the WashU & Slavery Project, speaks during “STL Churches and Repair,” a presentation and roundtable May 18 at the Catholic Student Center. The event was organized by the WashU & Slavery Project and sponsored by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics and the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University) Lorraine Kee, of Christ Church, asks a question during the “STL Churches and Repair” presentation and roundtable May 18 at the Catholic Student Center. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)