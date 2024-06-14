THE RECORD

Understanding role of T cells in Alzheimer’s disease is aim of new grant 

Saligrama

There is increasing evidence that the immune system is involved in the development and progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Most research has focused on the innate immune system and its role in mediating neuroinflammation and degeneration.

Naresha Saligrama, an assistant professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a $200,000 grant from the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund to investigate whether other aspects of the immune system also contribute to the disease, specifically T cells. The results may lead to new ways to diagnose, prevent or treat Alzheimer’s. 

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking shares latest update

Staff leadership program applications due May 31

Peace Park planting May 18

Notables

Lucey receives sleep science award 

DiPersio receives innovation award

WashU among top 100 granted patents in U.S.

Obituaries

Stan H. Braude, professor of practice in Arts & Sciences, 62

Liz Colletta, longtime accounting employee, 55

Eduardo Slatopolsky, professor emeritus of medicine, 89

Research Wire

Understanding role of T cells in Alzheimer’s disease is aim of new grant 

Artificial intelligence tool may enhance usability of medical images

WashU receives grant to address economic mobility of Black youth

The View From Here

05.31.24

05.15.24

05.06.24

Washington People

Sadie Williams Clayton

Caitlyn Collins

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20