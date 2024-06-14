Understanding role of T cells in Alzheimer’s disease is aim of new grant 

Saligrama

There is increasing evidence that the immune system is involved in the development and progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Most research has focused on the innate immune system and its role in mediating neuroinflammation and degeneration.

Naresha Saligrama, an assistant professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a $200,000 grant from the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund to investigate whether other aspects of the immune system also contribute to the disease, specifically T cells. The results may lead to new ways to diagnose, prevent or treat Alzheimer’s.