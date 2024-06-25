University members selected for Focus St. Louis leadership class

Members of the Washington University in St. Louis community are among those selected by Focus St. Louis, the region’s premier leadership organization, to participate in its 2024-25 civic leadership programs.
Lindsey Alt, director of leadership development and of the Institute for Leadership Excellence in the Office of Human Resources, and Sean Armstrong, dean of the School of Continuing & Professional Studies, were selected among 60 local leaders.
Focus St. Louis gathers a diverse group of local leaders from private, public and nonprofit sectors who have shown dedication to the St. Louis community in their work. The university members will participate in the Leadership St. Louis Program, during which they will engage in experience-based leadership training and receive civic engagement education.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.