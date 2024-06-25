University members selected for Focus St. Louis leadership class

Members of the Washington University in St. Louis community are among those selected by Focus St. Louis, the region’s premier leadership organization, to participate in its 2024-25 civic leadership programs.

Alt (left) and Armstrong

Lindsey Alt, director of leadership development and of the Institute for Leadership Excellence in the Office of Human Resources, and Sean Armstrong, dean of the School of Continuing & Professional Studies, were selected among 60 local leaders.

Focus St. Louis gathers a diverse group of local leaders from private, public and nonprofit sectors who have shown dedication to the St. Louis community in their work. The university members will participate in the Leadership St. Louis Program, during which they will engage in experience-based leadership training and receive civic engagement education.