WashU among top 100 granted patents in U.S.

John DiPersio, MD, PhD, receives an award during the Celebration of Inventors. (Photo: Tina McGrath/Washington University)

Washington University in St. Louis was ranked among the top 100 U.S. universities granted patents in 2023, according to a report released June 4 by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

The university was ranked 37 on the list, with a total of 56 U.S. patents. The annual list highlights universities that work to advance innovation and invention. Earlier, the NAI included WashU on its 2023 Top 100 Worldwide Universities List. There, WashU ranked 56th, using data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The Office of Technology Management recognized patent awardees at its annual Celebration of Inventors April 25. Each inventor received a special cube engraved with information about their patent.

View a full listing of this year’s awardees and the corresponding patents on the Office of Technology Management website.