WashU among top 100 granted patents in U.S.

Washington University in St. Louis was ranked among the top 100 U.S. universities granted patents in 2023, according to a report released June 4 by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).
The university was ranked 37 on the list, with a total of 56 U.S. patents. The annual list highlights universities that work to advance innovation and invention. Earlier, the NAI included WashU on its 2023 Top 100 Worldwide Universities List. There, WashU ranked 56th, using data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The Office of Technology Management recognized patent awardees at its annual Celebration of Inventors April 25. Each inventor received a special cube engraved with information about their patent.
View a full listing of this year’s awardees and the corresponding patents on the Office of Technology Management website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.