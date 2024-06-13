THE RECORD

WashU among top 100 granted patents in U.S.

By Brittney Wheeler
John DiPersio, MD, PhD, receives an award during the Celebration of Inventors. (Photo: Tina McGrath/Washington University)

Washington University in St. Louis was ranked among the top 100 U.S. universities granted patents in 2023, according to a report released June 4 by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

The university was ranked 37 on the list, with a total of 56 U.S. patents. The annual list highlights universities that work to advance innovation and invention. Earlier, the NAI included WashU on its 2023 Top 100 Worldwide Universities List. There, WashU ranked 56th, using data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The Office of Technology Management recognized patent awardees at its annual Celebration of Inventors April 25. Each inventor received a special cube engraved with information about their patent.

View a full listing of this year’s awardees and the corresponding patents on the Office of Technology Management website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking shares latest update

Staff leadership program applications due May 31

Peace Park planting May 18

Notables

Lucey receives sleep science award 

DiPersio receives innovation award

WashU among top 100 granted patents in U.S.

Obituaries

Stan H. Braude, professor of practice in Arts & Sciences, 62

Liz Colletta, longtime accounting employee, 55

Eduardo Slatopolsky, professor emeritus of medicine, 89

Research Wire

Understanding role of T cells in Alzheimer’s disease is aim of new grant 

Artificial intelligence tool may enhance usability of medical images

WashU receives grant to address economic mobility of Black youth

The View From Here

05.31.24

05.15.24

05.06.24

Washington People

Sadie Williams Clayton

Caitlyn Collins

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20