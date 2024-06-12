Wilcox appointed committee chair by research institute

Adam Wilcox, a professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the chair of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Methodology Committee. PCORI is a leading funder of patient-centered comparative clinical effectiveness research in the U.S., funding studies that compare two or more medical treatments, services or health practices to help patients make more informed health decisions.
Over a decade ago, the committee was created and authorized by Congress to develop recommendations and standards for inclusive, cutting-edge methods for rigorous patient-centered research studies.
