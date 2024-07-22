Big Idea winners announced 

Winners have been chosen in the annual Big Ideas competition.

The competition is jointly sponsored by the Institute for Informatics, Data Science and Biostatistics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the BJC Healthcare Innovation Lab.

The competition aims to support novel projects that are clinically relevant, technically feasible and operationally sustainable. The program provides an opportunity for collaborative teams to develop innovations in informatics and health-care delivery.

Winning teams could receive up to $50,000 in grant funding. In addition, this year, one team also won an additional $10,000 award from the Patient Safety Technology Challenge.

Review the list of winning projects and team members.