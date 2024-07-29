Board of Trustees elects new members

The new members of the WashU Board of Trustees are (clockwise from top left) Christopher Boerner, Anthony Ryan, Nicholas Zeppos and Kurt Summers. (Photo: Washington University)

The Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees has elected four new trustees to four-year terms, which took effect July 1. They are:

Christopher S. Boerner, AB ’93, chief executive officer at Bristol Myers Squibb

Anthony W. Ryan, partner, president and chief executive officer at Arrowstreet Capital

Kurt A. Summers, BSBA ’00, managing director at Blackstone Inc.

Nicholas S. Zeppos, chancellor emeritus at Vanderbilt University.

In addition, the Board of Trustees has selected four new undergraduate and graduate student representatives for the 2024-25 academic year.

The undergraduate representatives are:

Amaya Daniels, a rising senior from Columbia, Mo., majoring in finance at Olin Business School and double-minoring in the business of social impact and in urban studies in Arts & Sciences. Daniels is interested in the intersection between finance and social impact and hopes to help increase financial literacy for first-generation, limited-income young adults and teens.

Sarai Steinberg, a rising senior from Mountain View, Calif., majoring in American culture studies in Arts & Sciences and double-minoring in marketing and the business of social impact at Olin Business School. As a peer counselor in Uncle Joe’s Peer Counseling and Resource Center, Steinberg is interested in mental health and community building and hopes to pursue a career in marketing and nonprofit management.

The graduate representatives are:

Jean Brownell, a third-year PhD student in energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering. Brownell studies herbicides as emerging environmental contaminants in Kimberly Parker’s lab and plans to pursue a career in research that informs policy to mitigate environmental protection and protect public health.

Andréa Charles, a third-year JD student from France, studying at the School of Law. Charles has been involved in student government and this year will be an executive note editor for the Journal of Law and Policy and plans to work on the law school’s Crimes Against Humanity initiative.