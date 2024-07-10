THE RECORD

Building ‘time-traveling’ quantum sensors

The idea of time travel has dazzled sci-fi enthusiasts for years. Science tells us that traveling to the future is technically feasible, at least if you’re willing to go near the speed of light, but going back in time is a no-go.

But what if scientists could leverage the advantages of quantum physics to uncover data about complex systems that happened in the past? New research from Washington University in St. Louis indicates that this premise may not be that far-fetched.

In a paper published in Physical Review Letters, Kater Murch, the Charles M. Hohenberg Professor of Physics in Arts & Sciences and director of the university’s Center for Quantum Leaps, and colleagues demonstrate a new type of quantum sensor that leverages quantum entanglement to make time-traveling detectors.

In this video, WashU’s Kater Murch describes how his team leveraged “hindsight,” a property of entangled quantum sensors, to make time-traveling detectors. His related study is published in Physical Review Letters.

Nicole Yunger Halpern at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and David Arvidsson-Shukur at the University of Cambridge collaborated with Murch on this study. Read more on the physics website.

The Center for Quantum Leaps is a signature initiative of the Arts & Sciences strategic plan.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WUPD active shooter training drill Thursday

Parking shares latest update

Staff leadership program applications due May 31

Notables

Vanyo awarded protein research training

Minnis wins Paley Center internship

Eleven alumni earn Fulbright awards

Obituaries

Leah Rae Czerniewski, biomedical engineering doctoral student, 34

Ruth Levinsohn Siteman, philanthropist, 92

Stan H. Braude, professor of practice in Arts & Sciences, 62

Research Wire

Building ‘time-traveling’ quantum sensors

Newly ID’d enzyme helps pathogenic fungus build protective cell wall 

Link between childhood adverse events, Alzheimer’s disease to be studied 

The View From Here

07.10.24

06.19.24

05.31.24

Washington People

Amy Zhou

Sadie Williams Clayton

Caitlyn Collins

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20