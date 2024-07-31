THE RECORD

County voters can vote at the DUC

WashU Votes volunteers help voters at the polling place
The Gephardt Institute hosted a polling place for St. Louis County voters in the Danforth University Center April 2. Volunteers guided people to the polls, served coffee and registered voters for upcoming elections. (Photo: Scott Allen/Gephardt Institute)

St. Louis County voters may cast their primary ballots from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Danforth University (DUC) on the Danforth Campusof Washington University in St. Louis. Voters need a photo ID issued by the state of Missouri (such as a driver’s license or state ID) or a photo ID issued by the U.S. government (for example, a passport).

Find other St. Louis County polling places here. St. Louis city voters can find their closest polling place here.

To learn what’s on the ballot, visit nonpartisan tools Ballotpedia or Vote411.

In advance of the November general election, the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement will host the Engage Democracy 2024 series and other nonpartisan events. To learn more, visit vote.wustl.edu.

