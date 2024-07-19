THE RECORD

Eliminating senescent cells could help treat breast, pancreatic cancers 

breast tumor sample
Shown is a human breast tumor sample. The white arrows point to senescent cells in the tumor. Eliminating senescent cells, which drive inflammation, could become a new treatment strategy aimed at making immunotherapies and chemotherapies more effective. (Image: Stewart lab)

Two studies from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis focused on breast cancer and pancreatic cancer suggest that specific types of senescent cells — cells that have stopped dividing and drive inflammation — may play important roles in suppressing the immune system and allowing such tumors to grow unchecked. The research, led by Sheila A. Stewart, the Gerty Cori Professor of Cell Biology & Physiology, and David G. DeNardo, a professor of medicine, could lead to future breast and pancreatic cancer therapies that target senescent cells. Both studies are published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

In several types of breast cancer in mice, the researchers found that eliminating specific senescent cells in the tumor’s environment activated the immune system’s natural killer cells and other anti-tumor immune functions, suppressing tumor growth. In mice with pancreatic cancer, eliminating such senescent cells dialed up the immune system’s killer T cells and other anti-cancer immune functions, also restricting tumor growth. The research suggests that senolytic therapy, which targets senescent cells for elimination, could be added to breast and pancreatic cancer treatment regimens, helping to make immunotherapies and chemotherapies more effective. Some senolytic drugs are already Food and Drug Administration-approved to treat other cancers. Senescent cells modified immunity in different ways in breast and pancreatic cancer, which highlights the importance of research in disease-specific organs.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Register for summer wellness challenge

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

WUPD active shooter training drill Thursday

Notables

Jackson appointed associate dean for scholar programs

Artificial intelligence meets cartography

Holtzman, Chen recognized for exceptional Alzheimer’s research

Obituaries

Leah Rae Czerniewski, biomedical engineering doctoral student, 34

Ruth Levinsohn Siteman, philanthropist, 92

Stan H. Braude, professor of practice in Arts & Sciences, 62

Research Wire

Eliminating senescent cells could help treat breast, pancreatic cancers 

‘Molecular putty’ properties found encoded in protein sequence for biomolecular condensates

Physician-scientists receive Scholar-Innovator award

The View From Here

07.10.24

06.19.24

05.31.24

Washington People

Amy Zhou

Sadie Williams Clayton

Caitlyn Collins

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20