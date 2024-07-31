THE RECORD

García-Reyes, Castro named to Gilliam Fellows Program

Washington University in St. Louis doctoral candidate Rubén A. García-Reyes (left) and his adviser, Daniel C. Castro, have been named to the 2024 cohort of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Gilliam Fellows Program. (Photo: School of Medicine)

The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) has named Washington University in St. Louis doctoral candidate Rubén A. García-Reyes and his adviser, Daniel C. Castro, to the 2024 cohort of the Gilliam Fellows Program. García-Reyes is working toward a PhD in neuroscience at the School of Medicine, and Castro is an assistant professor of radiology.

The program offers professional development and leadership training to graduate students and their thesis advisers who have demonstrated commitment to advancing equity and inclusion in science. Additionally, the pair will have opportunities to interact with peers, alumni and scientists associated with HHMI. This class of Gilliam fellows represent 50 pairs of students and advisers from 43 institutions in the U.S.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

