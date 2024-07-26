THE RECORD

Gomez-Lopez receives award to study pregnancy complications

Gomez-Lopez

Nardhy Gomez-Lopez, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a four-year $500,000 award from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund to further research into the immunobiology of the maternal-fetal interface and identify biomarkers to predict preterm labor and birth.

One in 10 babies is born prematurely and, in many cases, it’s not known why. Nearly 40% of pregnant people who deliver before 37 weeks of pregnancy have chronic placental inflammation — a condition in which the parent’s immune cells attack the baby’s placenta. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Register for summer wellness challenge

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

WUPD active shooter training drill Thursday

Notables

Sherraden honored as ‘Social Work Pioneer’

Rosa-Molinar named director of cellular imaging center

WashU leader, alumni recognized for commitment to diverse workplaces

Obituaries

Leah Rae Czerniewski, biomedical engineering doctoral student, 34

Ruth Levinsohn Siteman, philanthropist, 92

Stan H. Braude, professor of practice in Arts & Sciences, 62

Research Wire

Gomez-Lopez receives award to study pregnancy complications

Deep learning models can be trained with limited data

Study reveals how brain cancer evolves in response to treatment 

The View From Here

07.10.24

06.19.24

05.31.24

Washington People

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Sade Williams Clayton

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20