Gomez-Lopez receives award to study pregnancy complications

Nardhy Gomez-Lopez, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a four-year $500,000 award from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund to further research into the immunobiology of the maternal-fetal interface and identify biomarkers to predict preterm labor and birth.

One in 10 babies is born prematurely and, in many cases, it’s not known why. Nearly 40% of pregnant people who deliver before 37 weeks of pregnancy have chronic placental inflammation — a condition in which the parent’s immune cells attack the baby’s placenta.

