Holtzman, Chen recognized for exceptional Alzheimer’s research

School of Medicine in St. Louis faculty members David M. Holtzman, MD, and Xiaoying Chen, received the Jeffrey L. Morby Prize from the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund in recognition of their groundbreaking 2023 paper on the role of T cells in neurodegeneration. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis faculty members David M. Holtzman, MD, the Barbara Burton and Reuben M. Morriss III Distinguished Professor of Neurology, and Xiaoying Chen, an instructor in neurology, were awarded the inaugural Jeffrey L. Morby Prize from the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer’s disease.

The prize recognizes the senior and first authors of a recent scientific publication that transforms the fundamental understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and opens new paths to translate scientific results into effective ways to prevent, diagnose or treat the neurodegenerative condition.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.