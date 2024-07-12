Holtzman, Chen recognized for exceptional Alzheimer’s research

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis faculty members David M. Holtzman, MD, the Barbara Burton and Reuben M. Morriss III Distinguished Professor of Neurology, and Xiaoying Chen, an instructor in neurology, were awarded the inaugural Jeffrey L. Morby Prize from the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer’s disease.
The prize recognizes the senior and first authors of a recent scientific publication that transforms the fundamental understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and opens new paths to translate scientific results into effective ways to prevent, diagnose or treat the neurodegenerative condition.
Read more on the School of Medicine website.
