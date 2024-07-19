Jackson appointed associate dean for scholar programs

Jackson

Phyllis Jackson has assumed the role of associate dean for the Office of Scholar Programs at Washington University in St. Louis, according to Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs. Her appointment took effect July 1.

Jackson most recently served as associate director of event management in campus life. She succeeds Julia Macias, who was appointed director of student leader development for the George and Carol Bauer Leaders Academy.

In her new role, Jackson will lead the university’s merit scholar programs — Danforth, Ervin, McLeod and Rodriguez. She also oversees the Office of Military and Veteran Services and serves as university liaison to the Gateway Battalion Army ROTC program. Jackson has received both the Student Affairs W Award and the Gloria W. White Distinguished Service Award.

“Phyllis has been an outstanding leader at the university for over three decades,” Gonzalez said. “She offers a deep knowledge of Student Affairs and the university, and she brings a student-centered approach for the future success of our merit scholar programs.”