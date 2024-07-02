THE RECORD

Minnis wins Paley Center internship

By Liam Otten

Kannon Minnis, a rising junior in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won a prestigious Peter Roth Internship from the Paley Center for Media in New York.

Minnis (Courtesy photo)

Minnis, who is majoring in mathematics and in economics as well as in film and media studies, is among 20 Roth recipients for 2024. The paid internship affords practical experience as well as opportunities to meet and interact with television professionals, including executives, showrunners and writers, through guest lectures, red-carpet events and Q&A sessions.

The Paley Center, founded in 1975, is dedicated to preserving media history and exploring its influence on culture and society. The Roth Internships, which aim to shape the next generation of television professionals, are named for Peter Roth, a former president of both Warner Bros. Television Group and Fox Entertainment. Over his career, Roth has overseen dozens of hit programs, ranging from “All American,” “Arrow” and “Gilmore Girls” to “Nip/Tuck,” “One Tree Hill,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “The West Wing” and “Westworld.” For more information, visit paleycenter.org.

