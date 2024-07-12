THE RECORD

Physician-scientists receive Scholar-Innovator award

By Brittney Wheeler
Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg (left) and Russell Pachynski
Juliane Bubeck-Wardenburg, MD, PhD (left), and Russell Pachynski, MD, both at the School of Medicine, have been honored with the 2024 Scholar-Innovator Award from the Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland. (Photo: School of Medicine)

Juliane Bubeck-Wardenburg, MD, PhD, and Russell Pachynski, MD, both of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been honored with the 2024 Scholar-Innovator Award from the Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland. They are among 10 physician-scientists nationwide recognized for leading innovative research with potential to advance the standard of clinical care.

The two-year grant award provides $100,000 with an opportunity to compete for up to $300,000 more in funding and to qualify for investment funds up to $2 million. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

