Physician-scientists receive Scholar-Innovator award

Juliane Bubeck-Wardenburg, MD, PhD, and Russell Pachynski, MD, both of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been honored with the 2024 Scholar-Innovator Award from the Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland. They are among 10 physician-scientists nationwide recognized for leading innovative research with potential to advance the standard of clinical care.
The two-year grant award provides $100,000 with an opportunity to compete for up to $300,000 more in funding and to qualify for investment funds up to $2 million.
