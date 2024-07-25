Rosa-Molinar named director of cellular imaging center

Rosa-Molinar

Eduardo Rosa-Molinar, who develops and applies novel microscopy approaches to the study of neuronal connections that allow brain cells to communicate, has been named the new scientific director of the Washington University Center for Cellular Imaging and has joined the faculty of the Department of Cell Biology & Physiology and the Department of Neuroscience at the School of Medicine. His appointment began July 1.

Brain cells communicate to one another across synapses — small gaps between cells that allow chemical and electrical messages to pass from one neuron to the next.

