THE RECORD

Sherraden honored as ‘Social Work Pioneer’

Michael Sherraden, the George Warren Brown Distinguished University Professor and founding director of the Center for Social Development in the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a Social Work Pioneer.

Sherraden

The honor, announced July 19 by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Foundation, has been previously bestowed upon such social work luminaries as Jane Addams, Mary Richmond, Ida B. Wells and George Edmund Haynes.

“The pioneers of social work are my professional heroes — people like Jane Addams, Grace Abbott, Frances Perkins, Wilbur Cohen, Whitney Young, and Brown School former deans Benjamin Youngdahl and Shanti Khinduka,” Sherraden said. “These remarkable leaders understood that humans are fundamentally social, and social requires work. Their lasting contributions make our world better every day. I am honored to be called a social work pioneer, trying to add something positive in this long tradition.”

The NASW Social Work Pioneers Program honors individuals who have “contributed to the evolution and enrichment of the profession” in ways that “have improved social and human conditions.” Sherraden and other members of the 2024 class of pioneers will be honored Oct. 19 at the 18th annual Pioneers program in Washington, D.C.

For more, visit the Center for Social Development website.

