THE RECORD

Stitziel honored by American Heart Association

By Brittney Wheeler
Stitziel

Nathan O. Stitziel, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine and of genetics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the American Heart Association’s Mid-Career Award in Genomic and Precision Medicine. Given every other year, the award recognizes scientists who have made outstanding contributions to the fields of functional genomics, precision medicine and translational biology.

Stitziel investigates the inherited basis of cardiovascular disease with an emphasis on identifying novel genes and molecular pathways that increase or decrease the risk of various forms of heart disease.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

