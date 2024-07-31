The View From Here 07.31.24

WashU women's track and field team visits the White House
The WashU women’s track and field team visits the White House in recognition of their national championship. The team won the NCAA Division III National Championship for the 2023-2024 academic year May 25, bringing WashU Athletics to a total of 25 team national championships. (Photo courtesy of Symone Palmer/WashU Athletics)
The Washington University women’s track-and-field team joined other college athletes in visiting the White House July 22 in recognition of their national championship win. The visit included a White House tour and a ceremony that recognized the nation’s top collegiate athletes. (Photo courtesy of Symone Palmer/ WashU Athletics)
Students walk through campus
Students walk through the east end of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Student practices interviewing skills
Afghan refugee Fardin Rustami (right) participates in a mock interview with Nicole Williams, former interim superintendent at St. Louis Public Schools, during a class for EMPOWER students. Administered by the School of Continuing & Professional Studies (CAPS), the EMPOWER program helps refugees improve their professional English skills and develop pathways to good jobs. (Photo: Nicholas Elmes/CAPS)
flowers in bloom in front of Brookings
Hibiscus and gaura bloom in Tisch Park in front of Brookings Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Panelists in conversation at the White House
Rising senior Emma Lembke (far right), founder of the nonprofit Log Off, participated in a youth panel July 22 at the White House. The speakers discussed the new report “Online Health and Safety for Children and Youth: Best Practices for Families and Guidance for Industry.” (Courtesy photo)

