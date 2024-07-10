Vanyo awarded protein research training

Vanyo

Vincent Vanyo, a PhD student in plant and microbial biosciences in the Roy and Diana Vagelos Division of Biology & Biomedical Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was selected to attend the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL)’s 2024 summer training on fungal protein research.

The training will take place over five days in late July at the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science user facility at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Washington state. The program is part of EMSL’s 1000 Fungal Proteins project, which aims to better understand the structure and function of fungal proteins.

Vanyo will join leading postdoctoral researchers and undergraduate, graduate and PhD students in related science and tech fields. The attendees will hear from experts in the field, learn research techniques and participate in personalized training.

Read more about the program on the EMSL website.