WashU leader, alumni recognized for commitment to diverse workplaces

Four members of the Washington University in St. Louis community are recipients of the St. Louis Business Journal’s 2024 Champions for Diversity & Inclusion Awards. 

Mark Kamimura-Jiménez, associate vice chancellor for student affairs, is being honored. In addition, three alumni also are being recognized for their efforts. They are Jason Baker (MA ’01, PHD ’07) executive director, Monarch Immigrant Services; Apollo Carey (LLM ’08), partner, Lewis Rice law firm; and Ben Molina (MSW ’18), entrepreneurship program manager, Cortex Innovation Community.

The annual awards celebrate individuals who have shown exceptional commitment to promoting practices that advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace and in the community. Winners will be featured in the Sept. 13 issue of the Business Journal.

