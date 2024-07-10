WUPD active shooter training drill Thursday

The Washington University Police Department will conduct its biannual active shooter training exercise July 11 at the South Campus. The training exercise is not in response to a specific threat but is a proactive measure to ensure WUPD’s preparedness.
Learn more on the Emergency Management website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.