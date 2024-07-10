THE RECORD

WUPD active shooter training drill Thursday

The Washington University Police Department will conduct its biannual active shooter training exercise July 11 at the South Campus. The training exercise is not in response to a specific threat but is a proactive measure to ensure WUPD’s preparedness.

Learn more on the Emergency Management website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WUPD active shooter training drill Thursday

Parking shares latest update

Staff leadership program applications due May 31

Notables

Vanyo awarded protein research training

Minnis wins Paley Center internship

Eleven alumni earn Fulbright awards

Obituaries

Leah Rae Czerniewski, biomedical engineering doctoral student, 34

Ruth Levinsohn Siteman, philanthropist, 92

Stan H. Braude, professor of practice in Arts & Sciences, 62

Research Wire

Building ‘time-traveling’ quantum sensors

Newly ID’d enzyme helps pathogenic fungus build protective cell wall 

Link between childhood adverse events, Alzheimer’s disease to be studied 

The View From Here

07.10.24

06.19.24

05.31.24

Washington People

Amy Zhou

Sadie Williams Clayton

Caitlyn Collins

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20