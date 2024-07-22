Zayed to lead new Division of Surgical Sciences

The Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has appointed Mohamed A. Zayed, MD, PhD, as the inaugural director of the new Division of Surgical Sciences. (Photo: Ken Wamsley/School of Medicine)

Mohamed A. Zayed, MD, PhD, a vascular surgeon known for his pioneering research in vascular diseases, has been appointed director of the newly established Division of Surgical Sciences in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He assumed his new role July 1.

Zayed, a professor of surgery, of radiology, of molecular cell biology, and of biomedical engineering, has more than 25 years of experience leading multifaceted research programs in biotech, medical startups and academia. Among his current roles, he oversees the school’s Vascular Surgery Tissue BioBank.

Driven by the impactful contributions of surgeon-scientists, the new division will build upon the Department of Surgery’s long-standing legacy of excellence and innovation to advance team science and foster the next generation of innovative surgeons.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.