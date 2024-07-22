THE RECORD

Zayed to lead new Division of Surgical Sciences

By Brittney Wheeler
Mohamed A. Zayed
The Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has appointed Mohamed A. Zayed, MD, PhD, as the inaugural director of the new Division of Surgical Sciences. (Photo: Ken Wamsley/School of Medicine)

Mohamed A. Zayed, MD, PhD, a vascular surgeon known for his pioneering research in vascular diseases, has been appointed director of the newly established Division of Surgical Sciences in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He assumed his new role July 1.

Zayed, a professor of surgery, of radiology, of molecular cell biology, and of biomedical engineering, has more than 25 years of experience leading multifaceted research programs in biotech, medical startups and academia. Among his current roles, he oversees the school’s Vascular Surgery Tissue BioBank.

Driven by the impactful contributions of surgeon-scientists, the new division will build upon the Department of Surgery’s long-standing legacy of excellence and innovation to advance team science and foster the next generation of innovative surgeons.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Register for summer wellness challenge

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

WUPD active shooter training drill Thursday

Notables

Zayed to lead new Division of Surgical Sciences

Big Idea winners announced 

Liu recieves prestigious Roberts Fellowship

Obituaries

Leah Rae Czerniewski, biomedical engineering doctoral student, 34

Ruth Levinsohn Siteman, philanthropist, 92

Stan H. Braude, professor of practice in Arts & Sciences, 62

Research Wire

Eliminating senescent cells could help treat breast, pancreatic cancers 

‘Molecular putty’ properties found encoded in protein sequence for biomolecular condensates

Physician-scientists receive Scholar-Innovator award

The View From Here

07.10.24

06.19.24

05.31.24

Washington People

Amy Zhou

Sade Williams Clayton

Caitlyn Collins

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20