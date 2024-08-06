Blake essay recognized by Lasker Foundation

Blake

Kevin Blake, scientific editor in the Department of Pathology & Immunology’s Division of Laboratory and Genomic Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been honored for an essay he wrote titled “Missing Microbiomes: Global Underrepresentation Restricts Who Research Will Benefit.” The piece calls for scientists to increase representation of understudied populations in microbiome research.

Blake’s essay was one of five selected by the Lasker Foundation as part of its international 2024 Essay Contest.