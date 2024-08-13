Brown School students named public health ambassadors

Akinloye (left) and Clayton

Busayo Akinloye and Mayah Clayton, who are pursuing master’s degrees in public health in the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, have been named This Is Public Health (TIPH) Ambassadors for 2024-25 by the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH). They will serve in their roles through June 2025.

Nominated by their institutions, students who participate as ambassadors play a crucial role in raising awareness about the field of public health through a number of activities. These include hosting virtual events, managing TIPH’s social media accounts and creating projects and presentations to bolster interest in public health education and careers.

Akinloye and Clayton join a cohort of 97 graduate students representing 61 ASPPH member schools and programs, making this the largest ambassador cohort in size and member representation since the TIPH ambassador program was established in 2017.

