Coming soon … a new look for WashU

On Friday, Aug. 16, Washington University in St. Louis will unveil an updated visual identity, to include a new university logo and an updated washu.edu website. The changes are part of an effort to raise awareness of WashU and to share the stories of the university’s strength in academics, research and patient care.

The update will also include new campus signage and merchandise, as well as some surprises for the campus community as students return for the new academic year. More information will be shared in the Record Friday morning.