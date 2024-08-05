Danforth Staff Council chooses new members, leaders

The Danforth Staff Council at Washington University in St. Louis has added 11 new members and elected its executive officers for the academic year.

The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.

This year’s executive committee is:

Chair: Mandy Wortmann, School of Law

Co-chair: Haley Dolosic, Undergraduate Admissions

Secretary: Kara Cummins, Facilities Planning and Management

Treasurer: Evan Keil, University Advancement

Archivist: Jessica Hung, Workday Student

Executive officers’ terms run until June 30. Members are selected to serve on the council for two years and can be renewed. New members on the council are:

Stephanie Andersen, Brown School

Samantha Babb, Gephardt Institute

Erica Bumpers, Brown School

Kara Cummins, Facilities Planning and Management

Jessica Hung, Workday Student

Jesse Lucio, University Advancement

Anita Radcliffe, Student Financial Services

Lauren Schmuke, Disability Resources

Cassaundra Sigaran, University Marketing and Communications

Alex Skaggs, Human Resources

David von Nordheim, Health Communication Research Lab

For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.