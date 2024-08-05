Danforth Staff Council chooses new members, leaders

The Danforth Staff Council at Washington University in St. Louis has added 11 new members and elected its executive officers for the academic year.
The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.
This year’s executive committee is:
Chair: Mandy Wortmann, School of Law
Co-chair: Haley Dolosic, Undergraduate Admissions
Secretary: Kara Cummins, Facilities Planning and Management
Treasurer: Evan Keil, University Advancement
Archivist: Jessica Hung, Workday Student
Executive officers’ terms run until June 30. Members are selected to serve on the council for two years and can be renewed. New members on the council are:
Stephanie Andersen, Brown School
Samantha Babb, Gephardt Institute
Erica Bumpers, Brown School
Kara Cummins, Facilities Planning and Management
Jessica Hung, Workday Student
Jesse Lucio, University Advancement
Anita Radcliffe, Student Financial Services
Lauren Schmuke, Disability Resources
Cassaundra Sigaran, University Marketing and Communications
Alex Skaggs, Human Resources
David von Nordheim, Health Communication Research Lab
For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.