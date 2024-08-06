THE RECORD

DNA fragments help detect kidney organ rejection 

Raja Dandamudi, MD, an assistant professor of pediatrics, Vikas Dharnidharka, MD, a professor of pediatrics, and Tarek Alhamad, MD, a professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, contributed to a large study that identified a novel way of detecting signs of organ rejection. The international team found that DNA shed from dying cells of a transplanted kidney can indicate rejection of the organ. The study was published in Nature Medicine.  

When cells die, they release small DNA fragments into the bloodstream. The researchers found that levels of DNA shed from the transplanted kidney were strongly correlated with rejection. Measuring such DNA levels could serve as a non-invasive accurate biomarker and potentially reduce the need for invasive graft biopsies in rejection diagnosis.  

The study involved a diverse population of nearly 3,000 adult and pediatric kidney transplant recipients from 14 transplantation centers in Europe and the United States. The School of Medicine team contributed adult kidney transplant data and one of the two pediatric datasets involved in the study, which showed similar results in adults and children. 

Read more on the Department of Pediatrics website

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

County voters can vote at the DUC

Register for summer wellness challenge

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

Notables

Danforth Staff Council chooses new members, leaders

García-Reyes, Castro named to Gilliam Fellows Program

Board of Trustees elects new members

Obituaries

Bob Hartzell, WashU staff member, 62

Leah Rae Czerniewski, biomedical engineering doctoral student, 34

Ruth Levinsohn Siteman, philanthropist, 92

Research Wire

DNA fragments help detect kidney organ rejection 

Sustainable technology to extract critical materials from coal-based resources

Ornamented dragonflies better equipped to survive human threats

The View From Here

07.31.24

07.10.24

06.19.24

Washington People

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Sade Williams Clayton

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20