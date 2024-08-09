THE RECORD

Fehniger named to Lymphoma Research Foundation board

Todd Fehniger
The Lymphoma Research Foundation has appointed Todd Fehniger, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, to its scientific advisory board. (Photo: School of Medicine)

Todd Fehniger, MD, PhD, a physician-scientist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis who specializes in treating patients with lymphoma and developing innovative immune therapies to treat the disease, has been appointed a member of the scientific advisory board of the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Fehniger treats patients at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. A professor of medicine, he also co-leads the Hematopoietic Development and Malignancy Program at Siteman.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

