THE RECORD

Gray appointed interim chief financial officer

David J. Gray, a senior adviser with Huron Consulting, has been appointed interim senior vice chancellor and chief financial officer at Washington University in St. Louis, effective Aug. 12, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin announced.  

Gray

An experienced and strategic leader with nearly four decades of higher education administration experience, Gray will oversee WashU’s Financial Services, including Treasury & Insurance, Accounting Services, Sponsored Research Accounting, Shared Business Services Hub, Financial Planning & Budgets, and Financial Information Services.

At Huron, Gray has focused on strategic advisory services to higher education institutions and nonprofit organizations. He previously served as senior vice president for finance and business and treasurer at Pennsylvania State University. He also served in a similar capacity for the University of Massachusetts. 

Gray succeeds Amy Kweskin, who will move into the role of senior advisor to the chancellor. She will assist with the transition until her retirement in December.

Nichol L. Luoma, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer, will lead a national search for WashU’s new executive vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer.

