THE RECORD

Obituary: Bob Hartzell, WashU staff member, 62

By Liam Otten

Robert “Bob” Hartzell, a Washington University in St. Louis staff member who served in a variety of roles, died Saturday, July 6, 2024. He was 62.

Hartzell (Courtesy photo)

The son of public school teachers, Hartzell studied printmaking at Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State) but, before graduating, moved to Chicago. There, he became lighting director for Lounge Ax, the influential rock club, and created hand-screened gig posters, beginning with Screwball Press, for Son Volt, The Pogues, Wilco and other prominent bands.

Hartzell later completed his bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and his master’s in fine arts from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Relocating to St. Louis, he exhibited at Subterranean Books and at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, among others. He joined the WashU staff in 2018, working as an assistant at the Institute for School Partnership warehouse. He later worked in employee heath, COVID-19 operations and parking operations.

Hartzell is survived by his wife, Gretchen Vaughn, also a staff member at WashU; his mother, Donna Johnson; and siblings, John and Beth. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis or to Tenth Life Cat Rescue.

Latest from the Record

Announcements

County voters can vote at the DUC

Register for summer wellness challenge

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

Notables

Danforth Staff Council chooses new members, leaders

García-Reyes, Castro named to Gilliam Fellows Program

Board of Trustees elects new members

Obituaries

Obituary: Bob Hartzell, WashU staff member, 62

Leah Rae Czerniewski, biomedical engineering doctoral student, 34

Ruth Levinsohn Siteman, philanthropist, 92

Research Wire

Sustainable technology to extract critical materials from coal-based resources

Ornamented dragonflies better equipped to survive human threats

Gomez-Lopez receives award to study pregnancy complications

The View From Here

07.31.24

07.10.24

06.19.24

Washington People

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Sade Williams Clayton

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20