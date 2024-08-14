Sachs appointed to Illinois governor’s advisory council

Sachs

Rachel Sachs, a professor of law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been appointed to the Illinois Advisory Council on Financing and Access to Sickle Cell Disease Treatment and Other High-Cost Drugs and Treatments.

Sachs is an expert in health law and policy, with a focus on drug pricing, innovation policy and healthcare access. In her research, she examines the interaction of intellectual property law, food and drug regulation, and health law and identifies potential problems and solutions that lie at the intersection of these fields.