Media Advisory: Olin Sports Business Summit Sept. 30

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What: Olin Sports Business Summit

Who: Two dozen executives, representing all facets and fields in sports business, will take part in a set of nine panel discussions designed to bring fresh perspectives and best industry practices to summit participants. Topics to be discussed include sports branding, legal issues in sports and sports operations. Panelists include representatives from professional leagues such as Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National Lacrosse League. The event is hosted by Patrick Rishe, director of the Sports Business Program at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

When: Friday, Sept. 30. The event begins with introductory remarks at 8 a.m., with the first panel discussion kicking off at 8:10 a.m. The full day program concludes with a final panel discussion from 3-4:15 p.m.

Where: Emerson Auditorium in Knight Hall on the Danforth Campus.

Parking: Media parking is available in nearby Millbrook Parking Garage. To secure a parking permit, contact Erika Ebsworth-Goold.

For more assistance: Call Ebsworth-Goold at 314-401-7684.