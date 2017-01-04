Newsroom
University to celebrate King’s legacy Monday
A passionate advocate for college access, Leah Merrifield will receive the 2017 Rosa L. Parks Award at Washington University in St. Louis’ Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in Graham Chapel. Merrifield helped launch the university’s innovative College Prep Program.
Designing a First Class Meal
The sharing economy is revolutionizing how consumers engage services and utilize resources. Could it also help solve the problem of hunger?
Stephens appointed university librarian
Denise Stephens, university librarian at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has been appointed university librarian at Washington University in St. Louis, effective July 1, according to Provost Holden Thorp. Stephens succeeds Jeffrey G. Trzeciak, who left the university last July.
The most-read stories of 2016
In 2016, Washington University in St. Louis broke new ground, made new discoveries and welcomed another debate — the fifth in university history. Here, we run down 10 stories that captured our attention in 2016.
Our most-watched YouTube video stories of 2016
Check out the university’s most-watched YouTube video stories of 2016.
Purnell named ‘Person of the Year’ by St. Louis American
Jason Q. Purnell, assistant professor in the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis and project director of For the Sake of All, the groundbreaking initiative on the health and well-being of African-Americans in St. Louis, was named 2016 Person of the Year by The St. Louis American.
Many smokers with serious mental illness want to kick habit
Many with psychiatric problems want to quit smoking, but psychiatrists and caseworkers typically don’t prescribe medications to help them or refer them to services aimed at smoking cessation, researchers at the School of Medicine and BJC Behavioral Health in St. Louis have found.
Low levels of manganese in welding fumes linked to neurological problems
Welders exposed to airborne manganese at estimated levels below federal occupational safety standards exhibit neurological problems similar to Parkinson’s disease, according to School of Medicine research. The more they are exposed to manganese-containing welding fumes, the faster the workers’ signs and symptoms worsen. The findings, published Dec. 28, suggest current safety standards may not adequately protect welders.
Study: Surge pricing isn’t as painful as you may think
New research from Washington University in St. Louis’s Olin Business School shows price hikes in ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft during peak use times, such as New Year’s Eve, can actually benefit both drivers and consumers.
Study helps explain why tuberculosis vaccines are ineffective
A new study by the School of Medicine, published Dec. 22 in Nature Communications, helps explain why development of a better vaccine for tuberculosis has been stymied.
