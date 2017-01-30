Campus & Community

Student launches site celebrating immigrant entrepreneurs

In response to President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, Washington University in St. Louis sophomore Jordan Gonen launched the site CelebrateImmigrants.us, an ever-growing list of immigrant business founders, from Irish immigrant James Gamble of Procter & Gamble to South African-born Elon Musk of Tesla.
Invigorated Supplier Diversity Initiative strengthens minority-owned businesses, St. Louis region

Stephanie Smith, director of supplier diversity, says the Supplier Diversity Initiative is preparing minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to work at Washington University. “I knew that if I could make a difference for the businesses, I could make a difference for the community,” Smith said. “This work matters now more than ever as we, as a region, strive for racial equity.”
University joins Raise.me

Washington University in St. Louis has joined Raise.me, an innovative program that rewards low-income high school students for good grades, community service and leadership with scholarship dollars — up to $10,000 a year.
Humanities & Society

Study: Tax-return delay could hurt low-income families

Millions of low- and moderate-income Americans who claim certain tax credits will have to wait weeks longer than usual this year for their federal income tax refunds because of a new law aimed at reducing fraud. The delay could prove costly for countless families, finds a new study from the Brown School and the Tax Policy Center.
