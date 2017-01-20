Campus & Community Creativity focus of MLA Lecture Series Creativity will be explored during a series of Saturday talks in February at Washington University in St. Louis. Free and open to the public, the Master of Liberal Arts Lecture Series is sponsored by University College, the university’s professional and continuing education division in Arts & Sciences.

Campus & Community Assembly Series unveils spring 2017 calendar The university’s signature lecture series, the Assembly Series, unveils its spring 2017 semester schedule Feb. 2 with a presentation by renowned behavioral economist and TED talk favorite Dan Ariely.

Campus & Community Smart sorting: University announces new recycling guidelines The Office of Sustainability reminds the community that recycling bins are for clean, dry waste. That means no products containing food, liquid or ice are allowed. Paper-based soda cups, coffee cups or plastic utensils also cannot be recycled.

Medicine & Health New genetic engineering technique could help design, study biological systems A new technique will help biologists tinker with genes, whether the goal is to turn cells into tiny factories churning out medicines, modify crops to grow with limited water or study the effects of a gene on human health.

Campus & Community 2017-18 tuition, room, board, fees announced Undergraduate tuition at Washington University in St. Louis will be $50,650 for the 2017-18 academic year — a $1,700 increase over the 2016-17 current academic tuition of $48,950, announced Amy B. Kweskin, vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer. This year’s percentage increase of 3.5 percent matches that of the last two years and remains the university’s lowest in nearly 50 years.

Humanities & Society WashU Experts: The First 100 Days America spoke in November, one month after the candidates collided in the presidential debate held Oct. 9 at Washington University in St. Louis. In the days that followed the historic 2016 election, faculty experts across campus offered their perspectives on the economy, the legislative responses, the cultural and global ripple effects. Now a cluster of Washington University faculty experts […]

Campus & Community Leggett appointed university’s first executive director of residential life Kawanna Leggett, director of residential education, at University of California, Berkeley, has been appointed Washington University in St. Louis’ first executive director of residential life, effective March 20, said Lori White, vice chancellor for student affairs.

Campus & Community Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 2, several faculty members were appointed, appointed with tenure or promoted with tenure.

Arts & Culture ‘Spectacle and Leisure in Paris: Degas to Mucha’ For Parisians at the end of the 19th century, to attend the opera, the ballet or the Moulin Rouge was to see but also to be seen. This spring the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis will present “Spectacle and Leisure in Paris: Degas to Mucha.” Featuring a broad selection of prints, posters, photographs and film, the exhibition will explore how visual artists at once documented, promoted and participated in the distinctive entertainment cultures that defined the Belle Époque.

