Campus & Community Jonathan Biss launches Great Artists Series Feb. 9 Acclaimed pianist Jonathan Biss will launch Washington University’s new Great Artist Series with a solo recital Feb. 9 in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. The program will feature late works by Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and György Kurtág.

Campus & Community New Office of Scholar Programs opens in Women’s Building Three of Washington University in St. Louis’ premier scholar programs — the Ervin Scholars, the Annika Rodriguez Scholars and the Danforth Scholars — are now part of the new Office of Scholar Programs. The office will provide scholar students a space in the Women’s Building to meet and collaborate.

Campus & Community Romney headlines School of Law speaker series The School of Law’s 2017-18 “Access to Justice” Public Interest Law & Policy Speakers Series kicks off Feb. 2 with a lecture by Dan Ariely. The series highlight will be a chat with Mitt Romney Feb. 27.

Campus & Community Tackling aging: China forum addresses global issue Washington University and its partner universities in Greater China came together in Shanghai on Jan. 21 for a major conference, the “Forum for Greater China: An Aging Population.” The goal of the conference was to stimulate collaborative research and conversation that will advance solutions to the challenges posed by China’s aging population.

Medicine & Health Drug compound halts Alzheimer’s-related damage in mice Researchers at the School of Medicine have shown that levels of tau protein can be reduced – and some of the neurological damage caused by tau even reversed ­– by a synthetic molecule that targets genetic instructions. The findings are important for Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases.

Medicine & Health Study unveils new way to starve tumors to death School of Medicine scientists have exploited a common weak point in cancer cell metabolism, forcing tumor cells to reveal the backup fuel supply routes they rely on when this weak point is compromised. Mapping these secondary routes, the researchers also identified drugs that block them.

Campus & Community New public health directorship from BJC HealthCare honors Shapiro The directorship of the Institute for Public Health at Washington University in St. Louis has been named in honor of Larry J. Shapiro, MD, former executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. William G. Powderly, MD, the current director of the institute, will serve as the inaugural Larry J. Shapiro Director.

Humanities & Society Medicine & Health WashU Experts: The First 100 Days America spoke in November, one month after the candidates collided in the presidential debate held Oct. 9 at Washington University in St. Louis. In the days that followed the historic 2016 election, faculty experts across campus offered their perspectives on the economy, the legislative responses, the cultural and global ripple effects. Now a cluster of Washington University faculty experts […]

Campus & Community Creativity focus of MLA Lecture Series Creativity will be explored during a series of Saturday talks in February at Washington University in St. Louis. Free and open to the public, the Master of Liberal Arts Lecture Series is sponsored by University College, the university’s professional and continuing education division in Arts & Sciences.

Campus & Community Assembly Series unveils spring 2017 calendar The university’s signature lecture series, the Assembly Series, unveils its spring 2017 semester schedule Feb. 2 with a presentation by renowned behavioral economist and TED talk favorite Dan Ariely.

