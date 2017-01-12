Business & Entrepreneurship

What is wrong with pharma?

From reading and hearing news accounts, the general public has a vague impression that some things are amiss with the pharmaceutical industry — one word: Epipens. But few might consider it an industry in a state of collapse. Michael Kinch tries to convince otherwise in “A Prescription for Change,” his history and review of the […]
Water world

A team of seismologists analyzing the data from 671 earthquakes that occurred between 30 and 280 miles beneath the Earth’s surface in the Pacific Plate as it descended into the Tonga Trench were surprised to find a zone of intense earthquake activity in the downgoing slab. The pattern of the activity along the slab provided strong evidence that the earthquakes are sparked by the release of water at depth.
Misinformation may improve event recall, study finds

Research on eyewitness testimony has shown that false details put forth during an interrogation can lead some people to develop vivid memories of events that never happened. While this “false memory” phenomenon is alive and well, new research suggests that a bit of misinformation also has potential to improve our memories of past events — at least under certain circumstances.﻿
Leadership changes in Division of Student Affairs

Justin Carroll, associate vice chancellor for student affairs/dean of students and interim athletics director, has announced his retirement, effective Feb. 1. Carroll is a 36-year veteran of the university, playing a central role in the development of Washington University in St. Louis’ acclaimed residential life and athletics programs.
University to celebrate King’s legacy Monday

A passionate advocate for college access, Leah Merrifield will receive the 2017 Rosa L. Parks Award at Washington University in St. Louis’ Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in Graham Chapel. Merrifield helped launch the university’s innovative College Prep Program.
Stephens appointed university librarian

Denise Stephens, university librarian at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has been appointed university librarian at Washington University in St. Louis, effective July 1, according to Provost Holden Thorp. Stephens succeeds Jeffrey G. Trzeciak, who left the university last July.
