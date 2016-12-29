Medicine & Health

Low levels of manganese in welding fumes cause neurological problems

Welders exposed to airborne manganese at estimated levels below federal occupational safety standards exhibit neurological problems similar to Parkinson’s disease, according to School of Medicine research. The more they are exposed to manganese-containing welding fumes, the faster the workers’ signs and symptoms worsen. The findings, published Dec. 28, suggest current safety standards may not adequately protect welders.
Science & Technology

The cost of braininess

Do big-brained creatures steal energy for them from other organs or eat more to supply this expensive tissue? New work in large-brained fish suggests skimping elsewhere is not enough to meet the energy demands of an extreme brain.
By Diana Lutz
Humanities & Society

1 in 3 children investigated for abuse/neglect by 18

The first academic study to estimate the cumulative lifetime risk of a child mistreatment investigation, completed by researchers at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, reveals that prior to their 18th birthday, 37 percent of U.S. children are the subject of an investigated child maltreatment report.
Medicine & Health

Study details molecular roots of Alzheimer’s

Scientists at the School of Medicine have detailed the structure of a molecule that has been implicated in Alzheimer’s disease. Knowing the shape of the molecule — and how that shape may be disrupted by certain genetic mutations — can help in understanding how Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases develop and how to prevent and treat them.
Science & Technology

Reason you’re late may vary with age

A song is just a song, but as time goes by, something as random as a song’s length could be the difference in whether you miss an important deadline or arrive late for an appointment, suggests time-management research from Washington University in St. Louis.
