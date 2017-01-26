Campus & Community

Tackling aging: China forum addresses global issue

Washington University and its partner universities in Greater China came together in Shanghai on Jan. 21 for a major conference, the “Forum for Greater China: An Aging Population.” The goal of the conference was to stimulate collaborative research and conversation that will advance solutions to the challenges posed by China’s aging population.
New public health directorship from BJC HealthCare honors Shapiro

The directorship of the Institute for Public Health at Washington University in St. Louis has been named in honor of Larry J. Shapiro, MD, former executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. William G. Powderly, MD, the current director of the institute, will serve as the inaugural Larry J. Shapiro Director.
WashU Experts: The First 100 Days

America spoke in November, one month after the candidates collided in the presidential debate held Oct. 9 at Washington University in St. Louis. In the days that followed the historic 2016 election, faculty experts across campus offered their perspectives on the economy, the legislative responses, the cultural and global ripple effects. Now a cluster of Washington University faculty experts […]
Creativity focus of MLA Lecture Series

Creativity will be explored during a series of Saturday talks in February at Washington University in St. Louis. Free and open to the public, the Master of Liberal Arts Lecture Series is sponsored by University College, the university’s professional and continuing education division in Arts & Sciences.
