Humanities & Society ‘The Content of Our Caricature’ Rebecca Wanzo, associate professor of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies in Arts & Science, discusses culture, cartooning and the Comics Studies Society, of which she is a founding board member.

Campus & Community Homans help families with support for the Brown School Washington University in St. Louis has named the Homan Research Suite in Hillman Hall and the Homan Garden on the building’s northwest side following a $2 million commitment from Christine and Scott Homan to support the long-range capital needs of the Brown School.

Campus & Community A global community of scholars Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton has spoken out recently to underscore the global nature of our university community and our commitment to welcoming students, scholars, faculty and staff from all around the world. Chancellor Wrighton today shared a statement of principles building on those sentiments.

Medicine & Health Drug combination effective against chikungunya arthritis in mice Combining a drug for rheumatoid arthritis with one that targets the chikungunya virus can eliminate the signs of chikungunya arthritis in mice in the disease’s earliest stage, according to researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Campus & Community Student launches site celebrating immigrant entrepreneurs In response to the federal government’s to controversial immigration ban, Washington University in St. Louis sophomore Jordan Gonen launched the site CelebrateImmigrants.us, an inventory of immigrant business founders from Irish immigrant James Gamble of Procter & Gamble to South African-born Elon Musk of Tesla.

Medicine & Health $4 million funds study of sickle cell disease in teens, adults Allison A. King, MD, PhD, a highly regarded sickle cell disease researcher at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a six-year, $4.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to further her investigations into the disease.

Campus & Community Dakota Access pipeline focus of Buder Center symposium The Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies at the Brown School will tackle issues surrounding the controversial Dakota Access pipeline during the “Indigenous Rights and Environmental Justice Symposium: From Standing Rock to St. Louis” Monday, Feb. 6.

Campus & Community Invigorated Supplier Diversity Initiative strengthens minority-owned businesses, St. Louis region Stephanie Smith, director of supplier diversity, says the Supplier Diversity Initiative is preparing minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to work at Washington University. “I knew that if I could make a difference for the businesses, I could make a difference for the community,” Smith said. “This work matters now more than ever as we, as a region, strive for racial equity.”

Medicine & Health ‘Mini-guts’ offer clues to pediatric GI illness Using immature stem cells to create a miniature model of the gut in the laboratory, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the University of Pittsburgh have determined how infection-causing enteroviruses enter the intestine.

Loading...