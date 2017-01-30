Campus & Community Student launches site celebrating immigrant entrepreneurs In response to President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, Washington University in St. Louis sophomore Jordan Gonen launched the site CelebrateImmigrants.us, an ever-growing list of immigrant business founders, from Irish immigrant James Gamble of Procter & Gamble to South African-born Elon Musk of Tesla.

Campus & Community Dakota Access pipeline focus of Buder Center symposium The Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies at the Brown School will tackle issues surrounding the controversial Dakota Access pipeline during the “Indigenous Rights and Environmental Justice Symposium: From Standing Rock to St. Louis” Monday, Feb. 6.

Campus & Community Invigorated Supplier Diversity Initiative strengthens minority-owned businesses, St. Louis region Stephanie Smith, director of supplier diversity, says the Supplier Diversity Initiative is preparing minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to work at Washington University. “I knew that if I could make a difference for the businesses, I could make a difference for the community,” Smith said. “This work matters now more than ever as we, as a region, strive for racial equity.”

Humanities & Society Medicaid enrollment growth higher in urban areas, new study finds Enrollment in Medicaid grew more rapidly in metropolitan areas than in rural areas in states that did not expand the program under the Affordable Care Act, according to new research from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Campus & Community University joins Raise.me Washington University in St. Louis has joined Raise.me, an innovative program that rewards low-income high school students for good grades, community service and leadership with scholarship dollars — up to $10,000 a year.

Campus & Community Jonathan Biss launches Great Artists Series Feb. 9 Acclaimed pianist Jonathan Biss will launch Washington University’s new Great Artist Series with a solo recital Feb. 9 in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. The program will feature late works by Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and György Kurtág.

Humanities & Society Study: Tax-return delay could hurt low-income families Millions of low- and moderate-income Americans who claim certain tax credits will have to wait weeks longer than usual this year for their federal income tax refunds because of a new law aimed at reducing fraud. The delay could prove costly for countless families, finds a new study from the Brown School and the Tax Policy Center.

