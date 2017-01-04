Campus & Community

University to celebrate King’s legacy Monday

A passionate advocate for college access, Leah Merrifield will receive the 2017 Rosa L. Parks Award at Washington University in St. Louis’ Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in Graham Chapel. Merrifield helped launch the university’s innovative College Prep Program.
Denise Stephens
Campus & Community

Stephens appointed university librarian

Denise Stephens, university librarian at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has been appointed university librarian at Washington University in St. Louis, effective July 1, according to Provost Holden Thorp. Stephens succeeds Jeffrey G. Trzeciak, who left the university last July.
Campus & Community

Purnell named ‘Person of the Year’ by St. Louis American

Jason Q. Purnell, assistant professor in the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis and project director of For the Sake of All, the groundbreaking initiative on the health and well-being of African-Americans in St. Louis, was named 2016 Person of the Year by The St. Louis American.
Medicine & Health

Low levels of manganese in welding fumes linked to neurological problems

Welders exposed to airborne manganese at estimated levels below federal occupational safety standards exhibit neurological problems similar to Parkinson’s disease, according to School of Medicine research. The more they are exposed to manganese-containing welding fumes, the faster the workers’ signs and symptoms worsen. The findings, published Dec. 28, suggest current safety standards may not adequately protect welders.
Older Stories