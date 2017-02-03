Mark S. Wrighton
A global community of scholars

Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton has spoken out recently to underscore the global nature of our university community and our commitment to welcoming students, scholars, faculty and staff from all around the world. Chancellor Wrighton today shared a statement of principles building on those sentiments.
Invigorated Supplier Diversity Initiative strengthens minority-owned businesses, St. Louis region

Stephanie Smith, director of supplier diversity, says the Supplier Diversity Initiative is preparing minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to work at Washington University. “I knew that if I could make a difference for the businesses, I could make a difference for the community,” Smith said. “This work matters now more than ever as we, as a region, strive for racial equity.”
