Humanities & Society If Obamacare gets replaced, will this study still apply? If you are on Obamacare, you are likely a better tenant or homeowner. Families who get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are significantly more likely to make their rent and mortgage payments than are those who remain uninsured, suggests a new study from the Brown School and Olin Business School.

Business & Entrepreneurship What is wrong with pharma? From reading and hearing news accounts, the general public has a vague impression that some things are amiss with the pharmaceutical industry — one word: Epipens. But few might consider it an industry in a state of collapse. Michael Kinch tries to convince otherwise in “A Prescription for Change,” his history and review of the […]

Science & Technology Water world A team of seismologists analyzing the data from 671 earthquakes that occurred between 30 and 280 miles beneath the Earth’s surface in the Pacific Plate as it descended into the Tonga Trench were surprised to find a zone of intense earthquake activity in the downgoing slab. The pattern of the activity along the slab provided strong evidence that the earthquakes are sparked by the release of water at depth.

Business & Entrepreneurship Study: How new Airbnb nondiscrimination policy may be worse New research co-authored by a faculty member at Washington University in St. Louis’s Olin Business School shows that more information about guests, as opposed to less, is important to eliminate potential bias in sharing economy platforms such as Airbnb.

Science & Technology Misinformation may improve event recall, study finds Research on eyewitness testimony has shown that false details put forth during an interrogation can lead some people to develop vivid memories of events that never happened. While this “false memory” phenomenon is alive and well, new research suggests that a bit of misinformation also has potential to improve our memories of past events — at least under certain circumstances.﻿

Campus & Community Leadership changes in Division of Student Affairs Justin Carroll, associate vice chancellor for student affairs/dean of students and interim athletics director, has announced his retirement, effective Feb. 1. Carroll is a 36-year veteran of the university, playing a central role in the development of Washington University in St. Louis’ acclaimed residential life and athletics programs.

Business & Entrepreneurship University technology earned $16 million in 2016 Washington University in St. Louis made great strides in 2016 in developing and licensing innovative technologies to solve real-world problems. The university earned an estimated $16 million in royalties and licensing agreements related to technology development.

Campus & Community University to celebrate King’s legacy Monday A passionate advocate for college access, Leah Merrifield will receive the 2017 Rosa L. Parks Award at Washington University in St. Louis’ Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in Graham Chapel. Merrifield helped launch the university’s innovative College Prep Program.

Arts & Culture Designing a First Class Meal The sharing economy is revolutionizing how consumers engage services and utilize resources. Could it also help solve the problem of hunger?

Campus & Community Stephens appointed university librarian Denise Stephens, university librarian at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has been appointed university librarian at Washington University in St. Louis, effective July 1, according to Provost Holden Thorp. Stephens succeeds Jeffrey G. Trzeciak, who left the university last July.

