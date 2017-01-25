Campus & Community Romney headlines School of Law speaker series The School of Law’s 2017-18 “Access to Justice” Public Interest Law & Policy Speakers Series kicks off Feb. 2 with a lecture by Dan Ariely. The series highlight will be a chat with Mitt Romney Feb. 27.

Medicine & Health Drug compound halts Alzheimer’s-related damage in mice Researchers at the School of Medicine have shown that levels of tau protein can be reduced – and some of the neurological damage caused by tau even reversed ­– by a synthetic molecule that targets genetic instructions. The findings are important for Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases.

Medicine & Health Study unveils new way to starve tumors to death School of Medicine scientists have exploited a common weak point in cancer cell metabolism, forcing tumor cells to reveal the backup fuel supply routes they rely on when this weak point is compromised. Mapping these secondary routes, the researchers also identified drugs that block them.

Campus & Community New public health directorship from BJC HealthCare honors Shapiro The directorship of the Institute for Public Health at Washington University in St. Louis has been named in honor of Larry J. Shapiro, MD, former executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. William G. Powderly, MD, the current director of the institute, will serve as the inaugural Larry J. Shapiro Director.

Humanities & Society Medicine & Health WashU Experts: The First 100 Days America spoke in November, one month after the candidates collided in the presidential debate held Oct. 9 at Washington University in St. Louis. In the days that followed the historic 2016 election, faculty experts across campus offered their perspectives on the economy, the legislative responses, the cultural and global ripple effects. Now a cluster of Washington University faculty experts […]

Campus & Community Creativity focus of MLA Lecture Series Creativity will be explored during a series of Saturday talks in February at Washington University in St. Louis. Free and open to the public, the Master of Liberal Arts Lecture Series is sponsored by University College, the university’s professional and continuing education division in Arts & Sciences.

Campus & Community Assembly Series unveils spring 2017 calendar The university’s signature lecture series, the Assembly Series, unveils its spring 2017 semester schedule Feb. 2 with a presentation by renowned behavioral economist and TED talk favorite Dan Ariely.

Medicine & Health New insight into origin of stomach cancer New research at the School of Medicine and Siteman Cancer Center have found that damage to acid-secreting cells alone doesn’t jump-start the transformation of healthy cells into precancerous cells — at least in a mouse model.

Campus & Community Smart sorting: University announces new recycling guidelines The Office of Sustainability reminds the community that recycling bins are for clean, dry waste. That means no products containing food, liquid or ice are allowed. Paper-based soda cups, coffee cups or plastic utensils also cannot be recycled.

Medicine & Health New genetic engineering technique could help design, study biological systems A new technique will help biologists tinker with genes, whether the goal is to turn cells into tiny factories churning out medicines, modify crops to grow with limited water or study the effects of a gene on human health.

