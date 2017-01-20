Campus & Community

Creativity focus of MLA Lecture Series

Creativity will be explored during a series of Saturday talks in February at Washington University in St. Louis. Free and open to the public, the Master of Liberal Arts Lecture Series is sponsored by University College, the university’s professional and continuing education division in Arts & Sciences.
2017-18 tuition, room, board, fees announced

Undergraduate tuition at Washington University in St. Louis will be $50,650 for the 2017-18 academic year — a $1,700 increase over the 2016-17 current academic tuition of $48,950, announced Amy B. Kweskin, vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer. This year’s percentage increase of 3.5 percent matches that of the last two years and remains the university’s lowest in nearly 50 years.
WashU Experts: The First 100 Days

America spoke in November, one month after the candidates collided in the presidential debate held Oct. 9 at Washington University in St. Louis. In the days that followed the historic 2016 election, faculty experts across campus offered their perspectives on the economy, the legislative responses, the cultural and global ripple effects. Now a cluster of Washington University faculty experts […]
‘Spectacle and Leisure in Paris: Degas to Mucha’

For Parisians at the end of the 19th century, to attend the opera, the ballet or the Moulin Rouge was to see but also to be seen. This spring the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis will present “Spectacle and Leisure in Paris: Degas to Mucha.” Featuring a broad selection of prints, posters, photographs and film, the exhibition will explore how visual artists at once documented, promoted and participated in the distinctive entertainment cultures that defined the Belle Époque.
