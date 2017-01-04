About The Source
WashU Experts: The First 100 Days
Designing a First Class Meal
The sharing economy is revolutionizing how consumers engage services and utilize resources. Could it also help solve the problem of hunger?
New insight into origin of stomach cancer
New research at the School of Medicine and Siteman Cancer Center have found that damage to acid-secreting cells alone doesn’t jump-start the transformation of healthy cells into precancerous cells — at least in a mouse model.
If Obamacare gets replaced, will this study still apply?
If you are on Obamacare, you are likely a better tenant or homeowner. Families who get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are significantly more likely to make their rent and mortgage payments than are those who remain uninsured, suggests a new study from the Brown School and Olin Business School.
‘Rosalyn Drexler: Who Does She Think She Is?’
A kiss. A punch. A body braced for impact. The paintings of Rosalyn Drexler exude uncanny stillness, anticipation and, frequently, the dread of imminent violence. This spring the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis will present “Rosalyn Drexler: Who Does She Think She Is?,” the first full-career retrospective for the multitalented artist.
What is wrong with pharma?
The general public has a sense that something is amiss with the pharmaceutical industry, but few might consider it in a state of collapse. Washington University’s Michael Kinch tries to convince otherwise in “A Prescription for Change,” his history and review of the industry.
Water world
A team of seismologists analyzing the data from 671 earthquakes that occurred between 30 and 280 miles beneath the Earth’s surface in the Pacific Plate as it descended into the Tonga Trench were surprised to find a zone of intense earthquake activity in the downgoing slab. The pattern of the activity along the slab provided strong evidence that the earthquakes are sparked by the release of water at depth.
Study: How new Airbnb nondiscrimination policy may be worse
New research co-authored by a faculty member at Washington University in St. Louis’s Olin Business School shows that more information about guests, as opposed to less, is important to eliminate potential bias in sharing economy platforms such as Airbnb.