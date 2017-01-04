About The Source
The Source is a place for information, inspiration and for sharing stories about exciting discoveries and accomplishments at Washington University. Here, you’ll experience the research, scholarship and creativity that drive us every day. You’ll also get a glimpse of campus life and meet the people who inspire us: scientists, leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, artists and authors. If you’re looking to explore a remarkable place where people matter and serious work is done, this is The Source.
Water world
A team of seismologists analyzing the data from 671 earthquakes that occurred between 30 and 280 miles beneath the Earth’s surface in the Pacific Plate as it descended into the Tonga Trench were surprised to find a zone of intense earthquake activity in the downgoing slab. The pattern of the activity along the slab provided strong evidence that the earthquakes are sparked by the release of water at depth.
Designing a First Class Meal
The sharing economy is revolutionizing how consumers engage services and utilize resources. Could it also help solve the problem of hunger?
‘Rosalyn Drexler: Who Does She Think She Is?’
A kiss. A punch. A body braced for impact. The paintings of Rosalyn Drexler exude uncanny stillness, anticipation and, frequently, the dread of imminent violence. This spring the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis will present “Rosalyn Drexler: Who Does She Think She Is?,” the first full-career retrospective for the multitalented artist.
Study: How new Airbnb nondiscrimination policy may be worse
New research co-authored by a faculty member at Washington University in St. Louis’s Olin Business School shows that more information about guests, as opposed to less, is important to eliminate potential bias in sharing economy platforms such as Airbnb.
University technology earned $16 million in 2016
Washington University in St. Louis made great strides in 2016 in developing and licensing innovative technologies to solve real-world problems. The university earned an estimated $16 million in royalties and licensing agreements related to technology development.
Resisting Zika
As the Zika epidemic took hold, leaders at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) realized they needed to learn about the virus quickly. They started phoning select scientists, and offered funding for Zika research. The School of Medicine answered the call
Unraveling autism
A multifaceted study — one of three three major approaches School of Medicine researchers are using to unravel the physical and psychological underpinnings of autism — aims to detect, treat and even reverse the disorder.
The most-read stories of 2016
In 2016, Washington University in St. Louis broke new ground, made new discoveries and welcomed another debate — the fifth in university history. Here, we run down 10 stories that captured our attention in 2016.