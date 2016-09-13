Olin Library construction delayed

The Olin Library Transformation project, a renovation of John M. Olin Library, has been delayed due to the discovery of a rock shelf beneath the building. The rock was not shown in drawings of the building’s original 1960 construction nor revealed during recent preparations for the project.

The transformed Olin Library, which will feature museum-quality exhibition spaces, an expanded Whispers Cafe and additional collection storage, now is expected to open in spring 2018. For more information, visit the Olin Library Transformation page.