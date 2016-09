The View From Here 9.19.16

Barbara Schaal (right), dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences, visits with winners of the faculty awards. Read more on the Arts & Sciences website. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)

Olin Business School hosted its 22nd annual Welcome Cookout and Diversity and Education Expo at Knight Hall and Atrium Thursday, Sept. 8. Students enjoyed a BBQ buffet, served up by Olin administrators and faculty, and also got a chance to check out the breadth and depth of resources available to them related to diversity and inclusion. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)