The View From Here 9.19.16

The Pillsbury Theatre at Washington University’s 560 Music Center was dedicated Sept. 10, 2016, and included a performance by pianist Dominic Cheli. The theatre honors Joyce and Carol Pillsbury, parents of Mary Pillsbury Wainwright. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Van Jones, political activist and former environmental adviser to the Obama administration, held an informal discussion with students before his Assembly Series address Sept. 12, 2016, to a packed Graham Chapel. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Hundreds of Washington University first-year students explored St. Louis neighborhoods and institutions during Meet St. Louis, which introduces new students to the region’s culture and challenges. Here, Student Garrett Cohen leads a discussion at T-Rex, a downtown co-working space and technology incubator, about public transportation. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The Washington University women’s soccer team huddles on Francis Field during its game against Calvin Sept. 10, 2016. The Bears won 3-0. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
In honor of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Washington University College Republicans planted 2,977 flags on Mudd Field Sept. 10, 2016. Each flag symbolized a life lost. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Barbara Schaal (right), dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences, visits with winners of the faculty awards. Read more on the Arts & Sciences website. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Olin Business School hosted its 22nd annual Welcome Cookout and Diversity and Education Expo at Knight Hall and Atrium Thursday, Sept. 8. Students enjoyed a BBQ buffet, served up by Olin administrators and faculty, and also got a chance to check out the breadth and depth of resources available to them related to diversity and inclusion. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
X-Calibur, a novel telescope that sees polarized X-rays, has been waiting to launch from the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in New Mexico. But the weather hasn’t cooperated. An attempt to launch was scrapped Sept. 16 due to unfavorable wind. Henric Krawczynski, professor of physics in Arts & Sciences, leads the scientific team. Follow their progress on the X-Calibur blog.
Adia Harvey Wingfield, professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences, makes a point during the “Election 2016: Democracy and Disagreement” panel Sept. 14 in Anheuser-Busch Hall’s Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom. Moderated by Vice Provost Adrienne Davis, the panel discussion shed light on the value and modes of disagreement in our local, national and global communities. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Graduate student Susanna Williams and her 15-month-old son, Arthur Perley Williams, enjoy dessert at a barbecue for graduate students with children on Sept. 9, 2016. The event was hosted by the Liberman Graduate Center at Washington University. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
