The View from Here 9.26.16

Dancer Nathan Trice, founder of Nathan Trice RITUALS, leads an upper-level master class in Olin Dance Studio I. Trice’s choreography frequently addresses social justice themes. While on campus — as the 2016 Residency in Dance Guest Artist in the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences — Trice also worked with students to set a new piece, which will debut as part of Washington University Dance Theatre Dec. 2-4. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)