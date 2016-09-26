The View from Here 9.26.16

Students pass debate signage installed across the Danforth Campus Sept. 19, 2016. Stay up to date with debate.wustl.edu. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Debate banners are installed for the Media Center in the Sumers Recreation Center. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Dancer Nathan Trice, founder of Nathan Trice RITUALS, leads an upper-level master class in Olin Dance Studio I. Trice’s choreography frequently addresses social justice themes. While on campus — as the 2016 Residency in Dance Guest Artist in the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences — Trice also worked with students to set a new piece, which will debut as part of Washington University Dance Theatre Dec. 2-4. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The Washington University football team played Centre College Sept. 17 at Francis Field. The Bears lost lost 39-28. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Criminal defense attorney Dean Strang held a discussion with law students and faculty Sept. 19 in the School of Law’s Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom. Strang, best known as the lawyer for Steven Avery in the “Making a Murderer” documentary, gave an Assembly Series talk that evening in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Shantanu Chakrabartty (left), of the School of Engineering & Applied Science, meets with engineers from the Mackinac Bridge Authority just before sensors are deployed on the span Sept. 20. Chakarabartty’s lab helped design the sensors and the cloud-based system to which they can report structural conditions. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)
Smart sensors developed by Washington University engineers are now deployed on the Mackinac Bridge. The sensors should collect data about the bridge’s structural integrity and report it to a cloud-based system. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)
