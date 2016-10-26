Africa Week 2016: Roots Decoded begins Oct. 30

Urban Cusp founder and former Washington Post columnist Rahiel Tesfamariam will kick off Africa Week at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in Hillman Hall. Sponsored by the African Students Association at Washington University, Africa Week explores African education, activism, cuisine and commerce. For a complete schedule of events, visit the Africa Week Facebook page.
